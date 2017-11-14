[UPDATED WITH VIDEO]

*CBS’ “The Talk” has finally found a replacement for former co-host Aisha Tyler.

Grammy winner Eve (full name Eve Jeffers Cooper) took over the vacant chair on Tuesday, joining the panel that includes Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood.

“The Talk” went through a series of guest co-hosts as CBS searched for a full-time replacement for Tyler, who exited last season following a six-year run. Eve served as guest host during the week of Oct. 30.

“It is a new career move for me,” Eve tells Variety. “I am interested in hosting, and specifically on this show, because I feel as though I can express myself in a way people haven’t seen me before, and be able to engage in great discussions [and] have some fun. I’m just in a place in my life where I was looking for a platform to express myself.”

Eve says she’ll continue to squeeze in acting and music around her new gig.

“I will definitely make time for acting, if there is time. I’m always interested in unique and fun parts,” Eve reveals. “And music, yes, I’ve already started recording. I started recording a few months ago. And the plan was, before this opportunity came up, was to put out some music, which I still plan to do soon.

“We are thrilled to welcome Eve to the table as she brings a fun and fresh perspective to our already diverse panel,” said Angelica McDaniel, exec vp daytime programs at CBS Entertainment. “The great success of ‘The Talk’ is due to the undeniable chemistry and bond of friendship between the hosts. Eve is an accomplished and dynamic performer, musician, wife and step mother who fits in seamlessly, while also adding a new layer to the show as we continue to evolve season to season.”

