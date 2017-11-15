*Paper Magazine debuted a racy cover featuring Nicki Minaj.

Eve, a newly installed co-host on CBS’ “The Talk,” reacts by saying the following:

“I worked with Nicki, I got to know her on ‘Barbershop’… she’s a nice person, she’s an amazing rapper, and as a lyricist I respect her… but as a woman, from my point of view, personally, I would not be able to do that. I think in this climate, it’s not good. I think every artist has a right to express themselves however they want to express themselves and I respect that as well. For me personally, as I started coming up in the business, I started realizing that young girls were looking up to me and younger people were looking up to me, and that, not that you want to be a role model, but it becomes what you become, it is what you are.”

The former stripper continues:

“As I’ve gotten older… I’d just rather be a voice that’s uplifting… I can be a voice for those girls that might not have a voice, in a different way without showing myself off… For the Nicki fans, I love her, respect her. Go women in hip hop. It’s not my thing. I just don’t think it’s right.”

