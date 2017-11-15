*Evelyn Braxton continues to speak out about the abuse she says her daughter Tamar Braxton suffered at the hands of her estranged husband Vincent Herbert during their marriage.

“It was definitely a volatile relationship,” Braxton told The Grio during a phone interview from Atlanta. “This has been going on for years.”

Mrs. Braxton says Herbert has been physically and emotionally abusive throughout her daughter’s nearly 10-year marriage, but it has been kept under wraps.

“Everybody saw Vince as a knight in shining armor, [but] behind closed doors that’s a horse of another color,” Braxton says. “I’m tired of [Tamar] being abused and misused.”

After Mrs. Braxton initially spoke to TMZ about the alleged abuse days after Tamar filed for divorce, reports surfaced claiming Tamar was “upset” with her mother for going public and refused to film scenes with her for their reality show.

Evelyn tells theGrio, however, that she and her youngest daughter are doing just fine and are “talking” and “hugging.”

“They say the truth shall set you free. They’ve been trying to hide it for years. And I have the audacity to tell the truth,” she says.

Mrs. Braxton also calls out WE tv for allegedly refusing to air any discussion of her daughter’s marital strife on their reality shows “Braxton Family Values” and “Tamar & Vince.”

“We spoke up about it on the ‘Braxton Family Values’ but they would not show it. They would show all the other girls and their husbands, but when it came to Vince, they took it out of the show,” she reveals.

When asked if she ever addressed Herbert over his alleged abuse, Evelyn Braxton, who temporarily lived in the couple’s Los Angeles home, says his response was always that Tamar’s “mouth” was to blame. “It’s always ‘it’s Tamar’s mouth’…it’s always someone else. That does not give you the right to abuse her. Everybody has a mouth. Everyone should have the right to say what they want. Are you trying to beat [her] into submissiveness? No one has the right,” she says.