*The ex-girlfriend of NFL referee Carl Johnson has been arrested after authorities said she lied in a police report in which she accused Johnson of domestic violence, reports TMZ.

Johnson’s ex told cops that Carl has a pattern of domestic violence that began in December 2016. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office opened an investigation into Johnson based on the allegations.

But now, LPSO Lt. Brennan Matherne tells TMZ Sports that the girlfriend is actually in trouble now.

“The investigation is ongoing, but I can confirm we have filed charges against Sandra Brooks for Domestic Abuse Battery, Defamation, Criminal Mischief – Filing a False Police Report, and Filing a False Petition for a Protective Order,” Matherne said, adding, “She turned herself in yesterday afternoon and was released after posting $2,500 bond.”

Brooks, a former police officer, tells TMZ Sports that she is telling the truth and is the victim in the case.

Johnson has also maintained his innocence from the very beginning.

The NFL is investigating, but so far, Johnson has not been disciplined.