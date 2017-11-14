*When Janet Jackson made an appearance on the red carpet to receive the OUT100 Gala’s Music Icon Award last week, it left fans talking about whether she had some recent adjustments done to her nose.

As you can see in the image below, the singer’s nose appears shockingly different, “with noticeably droopier nostrils and an altered profile from previous red carpets,” Page Six notes.

New York-based plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Schulman, who has not worked with Jackson, gave his opinion on her nose to Page Six, saying, “It appears that there is some nasal collapse and some retraction of the nostrils. This may be the result of multiple previous surgical procedures that has caused injury to the underlying cartilage support of the nose.”

Jackson has had a long history of plastic surgery, telling “Extra” in 2006, “It’s no secret that when I was 16 I changed my nose. So, I did. Would I do it again? I don’t know. I’ve seen a lot of women that have been pulled and snatched and it’s not too cute.” But before completely rebuffing the notion of more work, she added, “But I’m telling you this now, ask me again in 20 more years.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Prince’s Paisley Park Vault Suffered From ‘Water Damage, Mold, Degradation’

Janet’s rep has yet to respond to requests for a comment about her new nose, but who cares — Jackson is looking great almost a year after welcoming her first child.

In September, a source told E! News that Jackson “has lost close to 100 pounds.”

“She is working out religiously and eating right,” the source said.

E! News reports that Jackson has since lost a bit more weight and she’s working with doctors and a nutritionist to maintain her “touring shape.”

“Janet is happy about how her body is looking,” a second source told E! News this weekend. “She feels very confident. She continues working hard with her trainer and also her nutritionist. She works out early in the morning most days. Janet has been eating clean and staying away from unwanted fatty foods. She use to be a more emotional eater but has really changed those habits.”

“Her mind is clear and she works every day on having a balanced life,” the source said. “Other activities she does besides dancing is yoga/meditation and Pilates.

Meanwhile, when it comes to joys of parenting, “Eissa is her life,” the second source told E! News. “She loves that baby so much and when he is not around she is always talking about him. She incorporates her baby in almost everything she does most of the time. Janet is a very hands-on mother.”

“She loves being a mom and connecting back with her old friends and family now that she is in the states. Her energy is positive and optimistic for a better future ahead,” a third insider said.