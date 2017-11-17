*Fantasia is back with a new album, a new record label and a fresh nationwide tour for the holidays.

The singer not only released her first yuletide album, “Christmas After Midnight.” The set doubles as the first project under her Rock Soul Entertainment banner via Concord Records.

She’ll support the project with a national tour that launches in Dallas on Nov. 19.

“Now that Rock Soul is completely my baby and my vision, I’m going to do things I’ve always wanted to do,” says the “American Idol” champ, “without feeling like I can’t look or sing a certain way. Everything happens for a reason and this was the right time.”

Recorded at two historic venues — Los Angeles’ Capitol Studios and Nashville’s Blackbird Studios — “Christmas After Midnight” pays homage to singers such as Ray Charles, Frank Sinatra, Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, reports Billboard. The album’s mix of rock, soul, jazz, funk and blues reinterprets 12 tracks, including “This Christmas,” “The Christmas Song,” James Brown’s “Santa Claus Go Straight to the Ghetto,” “Merry Christmas, Baby” and “Hallelujah.” Cee Lo Green teams up with the North Carolina native on the playful single “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.” The album was produced by Ron Fair (Christina Aguilera, The Black Eyed Peas).

Fantasia dedicated the album to her grandmother Addie Collins, whose birthday was on Christmas Day. “She’s gone home now,” says Fantasia, “but she played a very big part in my life and career. She loved people so much and gave more than she received—which is what my favorite holiday is all about.”

After the holidays, Fantasia will focus on her sixth studio album, a follow up to 2016’s “The Definition Of …”