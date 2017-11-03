*Fetty Wap has been arrested for drunk driving after police in New York saw him racing another driver at breakneck speed, law enforcement sources tell TMZ.

The rapper was driving on a highway in New York City just after 1 a.m. Friday when cops spotted him going north of 100 miles per hour in a 50 MPH zone as he challenged the other driver.

Wap, behind the wheel of 2015 Mercedes, was pulled over and handed the officer an expired New Jersey driver’s license. According to TMZ, the cop almost immediately noticed signs of intoxication.

Fetty was given a field sobriety test, which he failed. He then blew a .09, just above the legal limit.

He was arrested and taken to jail on 15 charges, including reckless endangerment, drag racing, DUI, driving without a valid license, unsafe lane changing, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, following too close, and speeding.