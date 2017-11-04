The 2nd annual Imagination Lunchbox International Children’s Film Festival (ILICFF) just announced it has opened up to film submissions.

The short films selected will be included in the lineup of films screened Thursday April 19, 2018 at ILICFF in Baltimore, Maryland.

The film festival will be held at Maryland Film Festival’s Parkway Theatre (5 W. North Ave, 21201). ILICFF is seeking films that are 10 – 15 minutes in length made by children or made for children (ages 18 years and under).

The film festival founder protégé Anthony Michael Hobbs (Emmy nominated PBS Special “The Abolitionist”) is a multi-award winning filmmaker.

His motto is “don’t dream it, do it” and he wants to provide a platform for those children who want to take a dream and make it real.

The event will be held at the historical Parkway Theatre. It will provide a red carpet arrival for the filmmakers selected, and a panel Q&A and workshop activities. The selected films will be screened and voted on by the ILICFF panel and the audience. At closing the winners will be announced for “Best Film”, “Audience Choice,” and the “Most Uplifting Film” (sponsored by the 19th annual “Uplifting Minds II” entertainment conferences held in Baltimore and Los Angeles). Registration discounts are offered for early ILICFF submission and for students.

Last years’ ILICFF winners were from Spain and the U.S. Submissions however came also from India, New Zealand and Japan. They included dramas, comedies, documentaries and animations. The Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival was created to inspire kids and their parents. Founder Hobbs has written, produced, directed and starred in three of his own films: One Nation, Naga Pixie and Agent Hollywood. They were all produced by his company Imagination Lunchbox, LLC.

His first short film One Nation was made because former President Obama’s called for short films by children. His film did not make it but it inspired him to make more films. The One Nation film is about a group of kids doing something special for returning soldiers from the Iraq war. It was screened in 10 international film festivals and he won four awards. His second film Naga Pixie is about a group of friends being chased by a “Pixie” who is scolding them about how they treat animals and the earth. It has been screened at six film festivals and has won at two. His third short Agent Hollywood premiered at his own international film festival in 2016 when he was 11 years old. It is co-produced and co-directed by his former basketball coach Michael Forstner. Agent Hollywood is about a young celebrity actor who is really an undercover agent with a mission to save the world. Anthony Michael Hobbs will premiere his forth short, a documentary, at the 2018 Imagination Lunchbox International Film Festival held at the Parkway Theatre in Baltimore.

For more information about the ILIFF or to submit a short film you can log onto the website at www.ImaginationLunchbox.com or www.anthony-michael.com. You can also contact the festival at [email protected].