*Flavor Flav, a member of the six-time Grammy-nominated and Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducted hip-hop group Public Enemy, has announced that he’s developing a Las Vegas-based variety show titled Flavor Flav’s Vegas. He will serve as the host and one of the executive producers for the show.

Flavor Flav said creating his own variety show is a longtime career goal.

“I always dreamed of being a variety show host, and I think it’s about time,” he explains. “And Las Vegas needs a talk show. I want to be the one to bring Vegas its first real live talk show. It won’t just be me interviewing guests, but also I’m going to have a variety of people coming through my show that are in movies, television, etc.”

Flavor Flav’s Vegas will be directed by veteran television executive Leon Knoles, whose credits include the Arsenio Hall Show, America’s Got Talent, The Talk and Last Comic Standing. Iconic music producer Teddy Riley will serve as the music director for the series and the Flavor-Trons house band. Art will also be incorporated into the show as Flavor will interview top visual artists such as Tristan Eaton, Shepard Fairey, Ron English, Buff Monster, David Flores, Jermaine Rogers, Jesse Hernandez and many more.

Aside from Flavor Flav’s Vegas, Flav is among the all-star voice over cast for the Augmented Reality component to Masters of The Sun – The Zombie Chronicles, the Black Eyed Peas’ Marvel Comics graphic novel. The project also features Stan Lee, Queen Latifah, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Rosario Dawson, among others.