*Fox unveiled its midseason schedule today (Nov. 15) regarding the slotting of its new and returning shows in the coming weeks.

New procedural drama “9-1-1,” starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton, will premiere following the debut of the next chapter of “The X-Files” on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

From creators Ryan Murphy (“American Horror Story” franchise), Brad Falchuk (“American Horror Story” franchise) and Tim Minear (“American Horror Story” franchise), 9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

Aisha Hinds (“Shots Fired,” “Underground”), Kenneth Choi (“The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story”) and Rockmond Dunbar (“Prison Break,” “The Path”) also star. Brad Buecker directs the premiere episode and serves as an executive producer, along with Alexis Martin Woodall and series star Bassett.

Watch the trailer above.

Fox also announced today that “Empire” and “Star” will have their fall finales in December and return to finish out the current season in March 2018.