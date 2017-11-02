Frank Nucera Jr: Ex-NJ Police Chief Wanted to ‘Mow Down’ Black People (VIDEO) EurPublisherNovember 2, 2017'These niggers are like ISIS, they have no value. They should line them all up and mow 'em down.' Apple NewsCivil RightscrimeOther NewsPolice - Police AbuseTerrorism0 Comments0 views A police chief in the US state of New Jersey compared African Americans to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) armed group and expressed his desire to “mow em’ down” in a firing squad, according to a federal lawsuit. Share this:TweetPrintMoreEmailShare on Tumblr