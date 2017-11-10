*It’s over between FX and Louis C.K.

The seven-time Emmy winning comedian, who had an overall deal with the cable channel and currently houses his critically acclaimed comedies “Better Things” and “Baskets” on the network, is no longer part of the family after five women came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct.

Just hours after C.K. released a statement admitting to the women’s allegations in a New York Times article published Thursday, FX Networks and FX Productions on Friday afternoon released a statement cutting all ties with the :

Read in full below:

Today, FX Networks and FX Productions are ending our association with Louis C.K. We are cancelling the overall deal between FX Productions and his production company, Pig Newton. He will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows we were producing with him – Better Things, Baskets, One Mississippi and The Cops.

Louis has now confirmed the truth of the reports relating to the five women victimized by his misconduct, which we were unaware of previously. As far as we know, his behavior over the past 8 years on all five series he has produced for FX Networks and/or FX Productions has been professional. However, now is not the time for him to make television shows. Now is the time for him to honestly address the women who have come forth to speak about their painful experiences, a process which he began today with his public statement.

FX Networks and FX Productions remain committed to doing everything we can to ensure that all people work in an environment that is safe, respectful and fair, and we will continue our review of all of these productions to ensure that was and is the case.

Also on Friday, C.K. was dropped by his management company and publicist.

“We are committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for our staff, clients and the community at large,” read a statement from management/production company 3 Arts. “We are doing a full internal review regarding this situation and are taking additional steps to strengthen our processes and procedures while engaging with our staff to address any concerns about harassment or abuse of power. This behavior is totally unacceptable in all circumstances and must be confronted and addressed.”

His publicist, Kovert Creative co-founder Lewis Kay, tweeted as the 3 Arts statement went out: “As of today, I no longer represent Louis C.K.