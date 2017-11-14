*Gabourey Sidibe continues to hit the gym hard in her ongoing weight loss journey. And her latest “gym fashion” has left her social media followers inquiring about how they can cop her style.

Sidibe wore a hoodie to the gym that had “Trayvon” emblazoned on the front of it, and she called it “gym fashion.” She informed fans wondering where they can buy one to hit up social justice organization, created in honor Trayvon Martin by his mother Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin.

“Some of you were asking where you can find your own #trayvonmartin hoodie. Well, here ya go! Go to weareliberated.com,” Gabby wrote in a separate post. “A portion of proceeds goes to the Trayvon Martin Foundation. May he never be forgotten.”

Gym Fashion. A post shared by Gabby Sidibe 👸🏿 (@gabby3shabby) on Nov 7, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Sidibe has previously spoken out about the injustices Black people face in this country. As she told Refinery29 earlier this year while promoting her film The Tale of Four, “You can say America is great as long as you’re white. Because for you, yes: You are correct. America is wonderful to you,” she said.

“But my Black a–, because I am a Black woman, born of a Black woman, born of a Black woman, who was born of a slave — I don’t know at which point in history America really had my back. I don’t want to argue with anyone, or with ‘Make America Great Again.’ I just want you to show me the facts. Because I’ve always been afraid of the police. I’ve never had the chance to see police as helpers. It’s not my fault. It’s where I was raised. I’m from Bed Stuy, Brooklyn. I’ve always felt like an oil stain that they needed to clean up and not a citizen that they felt obligated to protect.”

How do you feel about Sidibe taking her political and social views to the gym?