*Gabrielle Union was grilled about her sex life last night on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed that she and her NBA hubby Dwyane Wade have to fit their sexual encounters around his NBA schedule.

“You’ve got to space that out between games,” Union, 45, told host Andy Cohen.

Wade, 35, a 15-season vet, signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers in September following a one-year stint with the Chicago Bulls. During the summer break, Wade and Union showed off their relationship abroad during a Greek getaway, where they likely made the most of their time together.

“Off-season, it’s a nice time, it’s a good time, it’s a very active time,” Union told Andy.

And when it comes to initiating sex, Union revealed that she asks to get it in more often than Wade.

Union, who was on the show to promote her new book, “We’re Going to Need More Wine,” was also asked to give up details about LeBron James’ Halloween Party, where she and Wade went as Milli Vanilli.

She was also asked about “Being Mary Jane’s” forthcoming two-hour series finale movie.

