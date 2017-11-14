*In his song, ‘Cry,’ the late Michael Jackson suggests we all cry at the same time tonight. After a report in TIME magazine on Monday revealed Rosyln Corrigan was accusing George H. W. Bush, the 41st President of the United States of groping her when she was 16, might I suggest we all puke at the same time…today?

Ugh! The thought alone makes you want to. And you thought they couldn’t get any more disgusting than Harvey Weinstein!

A USA Today article reports Corrigan was standing next to the elder Bush for a photo op at a November 2003 event at a CIA office, when he groped her buttocks. She was at the event with her parents.

Of course, being as old as dirt and as ugly as hell, Bush claims to have no real recollection of the incident, but through a spokesman he apologizes.

