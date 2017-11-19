*Halle Berry took her ex and baby daddy Gabriel Aubry to court back in 2014 for attempting to alter their daughter Nahla’s looks to make her more European and less Black.

In her testimony, Halle, who is mixed race (White and Black ), also revealed that Gabriel called her a “nig*er!”

According to Mail Online, Halle provided the court with a personal note that Gabriel had written her, in which he called her a “nig*er.” The note was presented as evidence to support her claim that Aubrey has some disdain for African Americans. The letter was also used to explain why he changed the texture and color of their daughter’s hair to blonde.

TMZ reported:

Halle was furious Gabriel was straightening Nahla’s naturally-curly hair, lightening it with highlights, and she is convinced it’s because he does not want the girl to appear to be African American.

Halle didn’t show in court Monday morning, but her lawyer Steve Kolodny did, along with Gabriel and after a lot of arguing the judge ruled NEITHER Halle nor Gabriel could change Nahla’s look from its natural state.

The docs reveal that Judge Juhas said: “The racial epithet made by Petitioner [Gabriel Aubry] was and is completely and totally unacceptable. Nahla is a child of both of these parents, making this sort of comment about Respondent [Halle Berry] affect the very core and being of Nahla. And when Petitioner attacked Respondent for what she is and who she is, he was attacking Nahla because Nahla is part Respondent. And Nahla is part Petitioner. So when Petitioner did those things, that does serious damage to Nahla because he is attacking her core being, who she is.”

Halle’s testimony accused her ex of dying Nahla’s hair blonde and straightening her hair texture.

“I strongly feel that Gabriel’s same underlying attitude is at the root in the changes which only he could have been causing to our daughter’s hair.”

Berry told how she had secured scientific evidence to prove she is not “delusional,” as Gabriel had called her, “about the extensive damage and the changes to the texture and color of Nahla’s hair that were observed by me. I was not willing to allow this to be a ‘he said-she said’ dispute.”

Halle also noted: “I continue to worry about the potential psychological and physical damage to Nahla that can be caused by the use of chemical hair treatments and the psychological message that it conveys to Nahla, and to implore the court to put a stop to Gabriel’s attempts to alter our daughter’s appearance and most probably cause her to wonder why her natural appearance is not good enough.”

According to one source close to Halle, “Halle kept asking and asking Gabriel about Nahla’s hair and he kept denying it. … Halle then filed the court papers and Nahla’s curls came back.”

The judge ultimately ruled that neither Gabriel nor Halle can alter the natural texture, color of their child’s hair.

In the court docs, Berry stated: “I want both Gabriel and I to make decisions together that affect our daughter, her growth, her development and her general welfare.”