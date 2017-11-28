*Wendy Williams is going to collect dem coins by any means necessary, which is why she requires that artists who perform on her daytime talk show cut her a check.

According to thejasminebrand, the Wendy Williams Show charges at least $20,000 for A-listers to hit the stage.

“It’s not negotiable. She has a huge platform and they probably could demand more,” claims a source.

Apparently, it’s standard that artists pay some type of fee when they perform, but the bigger the show, the more talent has to pay.

“Every show doesn’t charge, but it’s pretty typical.”

Meanwhile, Wendy is “burying her head in the sand” following reports that her staff ‘leaked’ details about her husband’s alleged cheating scandal.

A source close to Wendy tells HollywoodLife.com that she appears to be ignoring the situation completely.

“Wendy isn’t discussing what’s going on with Kevin at all. She’s staying completely mum on the subject, other than to say things are ‘fine’ if anyone asks,” the insider reveals.

“Wendy’s stuck between a rock and a hard place, though,” the insider also admits. “If she publicly acknowledges the cheating may be real, she’s got to be seen to do something. So for now, she’s burying her head in the sand and carrying on with business as usual, and everyone is walking on eggshells around her.”

“Initially she brushed the cheating allegations off as false, but she’s not stupid — far from it — and the mood she’s been in off-camera suggests that she thinks otherwise,” the source adds of the talk show host.

Meanwhile, Wendy isn’t planning to leave her man despite the allegations.