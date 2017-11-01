*In November, we say “thanks!”

Thanks for family, friends and best of all binge watching new titles on Netflix.

This month’s lineup is about to get real with leading man Will Smith, the much-anticipated Spike Lee reboot, Mary J Blige’s new drama, and your favorite Memphis megachurch family.

Top picks new to Netflix this November:

• The 113th edition of the World Series be over as of tonight (11-01-17), but relive the greatest story in baseball – the legendary Jackie Robinson. “42” explores his first two years in baseball and how he became a icon in Americas favorite pastime. (Nov. 1)

• The wait is finally over as season two of “Greenleaf” will be available for binging starting today. ICYMI, the new season, starring Merle Dandridge and Kim Hawthorne and executive produced by Oprah Winfrey continues where the emotions left off in last season, with the Greenleaf family resolving family tensions and relationships. (Nov. 1)

• This month, it’s a double dose of Will Smith. First he saves the planet from aliens – known and unknown – in everyone’s favorite sci-fi comedy “Men in Black.” Want more Will in your life? “The Pursuit of Happyness” is the heartwarming story of entrepreneur Chris Gardner’s struggle with being homeless while raising his son – played by Jaden Smith. (Both available Nov. 1).

• Need a little comic relief before heading home for the holidays? Invite DeRay Davis into your home with “DeRay Davis: How To Act Black.” Davis hits the stage like a ball of fire, nailing the finer points of living, dating and handling show business as a black man. (Nov. 14)

• Directed by Dee Rees and starring the incomparable Mary J. Blige and Jason Mitchell, “Mudbound” is about friendship, unacknowledged heritage and the unending struggle for and against the land. In racially divided post-World War II Mississippi, two men — one black and one white — forge a friendship based on their shared war experiences. (Nov. 17)

• It’s a loves’giving, this Thanksgiving with the debut of “She’s Gotta Have It” season one, exclusively on Netflix. Cozy up with Nola Darling and her loves – Greer, Mars and Jamie – as she struggles to define herself and divide her time among her friends, job and three lovers. This new take on Spike Lee’s iconic film is divided into 10 episodes and lands on Thanksgiving Day. (Nov. 23)

