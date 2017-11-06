ALSO: Mariah Carey and her manager go their separate ways ... as far as her career is concerned.



*Dang, we thought Lamar Odom had got his stuff together in the wake of his infamous overdose incident back in 2015. But in light of what happened Saturday night, we guess not.

The former NBA star was hangin’ at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip when several staffers and patrons noticed him collapsing to the ground around 2 in the morning. In the video above, you can see security rush in to help and he seems to be conscious.

The person who shot the video tells TMZ Sports he saw Odom drinking for several hours before the incident.

This is not a good look for Odom and it’s bad, bad news overall because he has a serious history with substance abuse from which he almost died via a drug overdose at a Nevada brothel in 2015, as we alluded to up top.

Odom of course has done the rehab thing, but that all seems for naught as he’s been seen partying a lot lately from strip clubs to nightclubs.

Somewhere Khloe Kardashian is high-fiving herself for have the good sense for leaving this self-destructive fool and his demons.

*Meanwhile, from the “Who Cares?” department, word has come that Mariah Carey and (her now former) manager, Stella Bulochnikov, have decided to part ways. We hear it was a mutual decision.

According to sources, it became increasingly difficult for Bulochnikov to manage Carey due to her erratic behavior, culminating in the bizarre video the singer posted to Facebook a few weeks back, according to The Blast.

The site is also reporting that Mariah’s boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, has gotten more and more involved in the her day-to-day work schedule and overall career.

Since the news of the parting became public, Bulochnikov issued the statement below:

“After working together for almost three years, Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov have determined that it is in their mutual best interest to part ways on day-to-day management. During their time working together, they have accomplished great things, including, most recently, Mariah Carey’s new music and motion picture projects for this upcoming holiday season. Mariah Carey and Stella Bulochnikov remain partners in a number of business ventures, and will continue to support each other in those endeavors.”