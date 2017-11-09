*Hillary Clinton on Wednesday denied claims made by former Democratic National Committee interim chairwoman Donna Brazile in her new book, which appeared to suggest that the Dems’ primary was rigged in Clinton’s favor.

“I didn’t know what she was referring to because, as has now come out, that just wasn’t the case,” Clinton said during an appearance on NBC’s “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

“But the current DNC leadership really invested heavily in Virginia and New Jersey and other places.”

In the book “Hacks,” Brazile cited a fundraising agreement between the Clinton campaign, Clinton’s joint fundraising committee, and the DNC, that said the campaign would “control the party’s finances, strategy, and all the money raised.” The agreement, according to Brazile, was signed in August of 2015, nearly a year before Clinton secured the nomination.

“The funding arrangement with HFA and the victory fund agreement was not illegal, but it sure looked unethical,” Brazile writes in her book.

“If the fight had been fair, one campaign would not have control of the party before the voters had decided which one they wanted to lead. This was not a criminal act, but as I saw it, it compromised the party’s integrity.”

Watch a clip from Clinton’s interview below, followed by Brazile’s side of the story on “The View” earlier this week: