*The American Film Institute has chosen Aaron Sorkin’s “Molly’s Game,” starring Jessica Chastain and Idris Elba, as its closing night gala screening on Nov. 16, replacing the Kevin Spacey-led J. Paul Getty drama “All the Money in the World,” reports Deadline.

The closing night slot is a plum spot, having launched “The Big Short” to multiple Oscar nominations and an Adapted Screenplay win two years ago.

Sorkin will be honored with a tribute at the TCL Chinese Theatre event, with a moderated discussion of his work followed by the premiere screening of “Molly’s Game,” a film about the female impresario set in the world of high-stakes underground poker games.

TriStar Pictures and AFI pulled the Ridley Scott-helmed “All the Money in the World” in the wake of Spacey’s recent sexual misconduct allegations. Scott is digitally replacing Spacey with actor Christopher Plummber to get the film out by its original release date of Dec. 22.

TriStar pulled All the Money… last week, saying in a statement that “given the current allegations surrounding one of its actors and out of respect for those impacted, it would be inappropriate to celebrate at a gala at this difficult time. Accordingly, the film will be withdrawn.”

AFI Fest supported the decision, adding that the withdrawal ensures “the thousands of people who worked together on this film are honored at a proper time and in a proper light.”

Watch the trailer for “Molly’s Game” below: