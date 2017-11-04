*A South Sudanese student has gone viral after her stunning photos were shared online — and now folks are hoping she scores a modeling contract.

19-year-old Anok Yai was reportedly enjoying Howard University’s homecoming (Yardfest) over the weekend when a photographer noticed her and snapped some pics and then posted them online. Before she knew it, strangers were blowing up her social media.

Yai, a sophomore studying biochemistry at Plymouth State University, shared with Yahoo Lifestyle, “A friend of mine and I decided to travel to Washington, D.C., to attend Howard University’s Homecoming.”

The Yardfest concert features performers like Rick Ross and Doug E. Fresh.

“After Yardfest ended, I began walking toward the dorms, when a photographer that goes by the name Steve ‘theSUNK’ Hall randomly started taking photos of me,” she recalls. “While he was taking down my information, he said, ‘Today was a good day, and a couple of these photos have the potential to go viral.’ I didn’t really think much of it, so I just smiled and went on about my day.”

TheSunk shared her photo with his 13k Instagram followers and, as he expected, she immediately went viral.

“It wasn’t until later that evening that I picked up my phone and found hundreds of Instagram notifications piling in,” Yai says. “Before all this happened, I had around 150 followers and was getting about 20 to 30 likes on each photo, and then suddenly, these numbers skyrocketed in a matter of hours.”

Some of the comments left under the pics include: “She’s a beaut!” “She’s perfect,” “She’s amazing.”

Some were even hoping that Yai is already a working model.

“Please tell me she’s modeling,” one follower wrote.

“Oh my lord! Look at God’s work, wow!! She is runway ready. I feel bad for the dude who was nervous to talk to her. She’s a gem.”

“We need @anookyai to model merchandise for Oceanairs Republic. #wordup,” gushed another.

“An agency needs to sign her ASAP,” demanded a third. “Give her a contract.”

“Yeah I def thought this was some famous model!” someone said.

Yo @anok_yai blowing tf up on my tl! Told you in high school you need to be a model girl pic.twitter.com/W9MSM7rNca — lil glo (@LotsOfGlory) October 22, 2017