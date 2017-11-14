*J. Crew has issued an apology after folks took to social media complaining over the styling (or lack thereof) of a black model’s hair on Madewell’s website.

Many people felt the model’s hair was unkempt, implying that the brand had no clue how to handle a black woman’s natural texture.

However, others — including the model herself — expressed support for Madewell, calling the style a “messy” look that was done on purpose as part of Madewell’s unfussy and effortless aesthetic.

Um this is the model btw pic.twitter.com/A5n6cEU5IL — dny (@denymckey) November 12, 2017

Still, J. Crew apologized, writing that the company “strives to represent every race, gender, and background.”

“We sincerely apologize for the styling of this model and the offense that was caused,” the apology continued. “We assure you that we are taking steps to address it, and to prevent this from happening again.”

J.Crew strives to represent every race, gender, and background. We sincerely apologize for the styling of this model and the offense that was caused. We assure you that we are taking steps to address it, and to prevent this from happening again. — J.Crew (@jcrew) November 10, 2017

To many, the apology didn’t cut it.

This model’s hair should have been combed and brushed. This is unforgivable and without excuse. Shame on you! — John Lindsay Green (@JohnLindsayGree) November 12, 2017

You are not striving to represent Black People…So please miss me with this bullshit post you wrote. This is horrible and whomever approved this should be fired ASAP!! What kind of mess is that, the model’s hair looks beyond horrible. — ♦Fonville Designs♦ (@Fonville_Design) November 13, 2017

They knew what they were doing, the model probably couldn’t say anything. If she complains she’s replaced. J crew and all the “other” clothing lines never have and never will care for “us” stop buying their shit. Buy black. — yamamasistascousin (@brown_shugah) November 12, 2017

Stop apologizing U know better now b better hire folks who know how to do our hair 😡 — Carriew (@CaroleW27259718) November 11, 2017