*J. Crew has issued an apology after folks took to social media complaining over the styling (or lack thereof) of a black model’s hair on Madewell’s website.

Many people felt the model’s hair was unkempt, implying that the brand had no clue how to handle a black woman’s natural texture.

However, others — including the model herself — expressed support for Madewell, calling the style a “messy” look that was done on purpose as part of Madewell’s unfussy and effortless aesthetic.

Still, J. Crew apologized, writing that the company “strives to represent every race, gender, and background.”

“We sincerely apologize for the styling of this model and the offense that was caused,” the apology continued. “We assure you that we are taking steps to address it, and to prevent this from happening again.”

To many, the apology didn’t cut it.

