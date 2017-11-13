*Jamie Foxx joins Barbra Streisand on stage in the first clip released from the upcoming Netflix film concert event “Barbra: The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!”

The film, which premieres globally on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017 at 12:01am PST, features Streisand performing in Miami and taking the audience through her six-decade career, up to her 35th studio album, “Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway.” Released in August 2016, the album became Streisand’s 11th No. 1 on the Billboard 200

In the clip, Jamie leads the audience in a “Barbra” chant and debuts a very special impersonation of the headliner herself.

Also,Watch below:

Directed by Streisand and Jim Gable, “Barbra: The Music… The Mem’ries… The Magic!” is produced by Ann Kim and Ned Doyle, with Streisand and her longtime manager Marty Erlichman serving as executive producers. The film is written by Streisand, Jay Landers and Richard Jay-Alexander.