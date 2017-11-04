*Janet Jackson and her brother Randy recently visited their childhood home at 2300 Jackson St. in Gary, Indiana.

They also surprised the students of Roosevelt High School when they stopped by to encourage them to pursue their dreams. Their visit came a day after Janet’s tour stop on at Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

“The last time I was here I was eight years old,” Janet told Roosevelt students. Jackson siblings Jackie and Rebbie attended the school when the family lived in Gary.

“When I saw the house … I just started crying,” she said, with tears in her eyes. “Me and my family are so blessed. I’m so thankful.”

“We wanted to come here and visit Roosevelt,” said Randy. “When we left (Gary) all we had was love and a dream.”

Janet told students she looks fondly on those younger days with her family.

“I miss those times when I was with my brothers and sisters and we would all be performing together,” she said.

When asked advice for going after dreams, Janet said: “Stay focused and keep your dream.”

Randy added, “Be the best you can be, work hard and keep God in it.”

“Yes, that’s most important, ” Janet stressed. “Always keep God close to you.”

She also told students that her greatest inspiration in the business has been her brothers.

“That’s where it all started for me,” she said.

When a student asked Janet what a favorite past album of hers was, she reportedly singled out “Rhythm Nation.”

“When I was writing it, the things (that were happening then) are still happening,” such as “drugs, ignorance, racism.”