

*Actors Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison of NBC’s legendary show, “A Different World,” visited the hometown of funnyman/actor Jamie Foxx (Terrell, Texas) to celebrate with the community and students of Southwestern Christian College.

The small HBCU of just 125 students, are the grand prize winners of the inaugural Ford HBCU Drive2Greatness contest, which has awarded them with the Ultimate Homecoming Takeover experience worth $150,000!

Culminating eight weeks of viral voting by HBCUs across the country, this accomplishment is the epitome of a David and Goliath story, as this very small college beat out all of the larger Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) across the nation for this amazing 2018 Homecoming experience.

Check out the photos (by Dharane Bikas and PictureGroup) and video from the event, below:







