*Jason Momoa recently confirmed that he and Lisa Bonet were indeed married in a secret wedding last month.

He also revealed that the news was supposed to remain a secret.

“I thought it would have stayed that way, but some a—hole leaked it and I will find you,” he told “Entertainment Tonight” in a segment that aired Monday.

Watch below:

Momoa, 38, and Bonet, 49, have been together since 2005 and share daughter Lola, 10, and son Nakoa Wolf, 8.

Folks thought the couple were already married for at least a decade ago, but the two actually made it legal in October, obtaining a marriage license on Oct. 2 and holding a ceremony at their Topanga, California, home a week later.

Asked his favorite moment of the wedding, the “Justice League” would only say, “You know what, I’ve been married to my wife for 12 years. It’s just a gathering of our families and celebrating our love.”