*In New Orleans Wednesday ahead of Jay-Z’s concert Thursday (Nov. 9) at the Smoothie King Center, the rapper, his wife Beyonce and sister-in-law Solange hit Dooky Chase’s Restaurant for dinner.

Leah Chase, who appeared in Beyonce’s visual album “Lemonade,” is the chef and owner of the legendary Creole restaurant that played a central role in the civil rights movement.

Solange, who lives in New Orleans, has been known to drop by the Chase family’s Mardi Gras celebration, according to Nola.com.

Beyoncé, Jay-Z & Solange tonight at Dooky Chase’s Restaurant in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/lPK3gJpuqA — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) November 9, 2017

Beyoncé & Jay-Z last night at Dooky Chase’s restaurant in New Orleans! pic.twitter.com/E7XXMzdwLi — THE BEYHIVÉ (@TheBeyHiveTeam) November 9, 2017

Founded by Emily and Dooky Chase, Sr. in 1941, the restaurant grew to become the meeting place for music and entertainment, civil rights, and culture in New Orleans. Before the Supreme Court reversed its 1896 decision, Plessy v. Ferguson, Dooky Chase’s Restaurant had become the hot spot for discussing issues of civil and economic rights in the African-American community in New Orleans and throughout the country. In the 1960s, Martin Luther King, Jr. and others would join local leaders for strategy sessions and dialogue over meals in the upstairs meeting room at Dooky’s.