*Jay-Z’s musical accomplishments will be recognized at the 2018 Pre-Grammy Gala, where he’ll be presented with the Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award.

The rapper-turned-mogul will receive his honor on Jan. 27, at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel the night before the 60th annual Grammy Awards.

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted to honor Jay-Z with this year’s Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Award. His contributions as an industry trailblazer and music visionary only begin to touch on the tremendous impact he’s made both in entertainment and beyond,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Jay-Z also embodies the vibrant spirit of New York City and we couldn’t imagine a more fitting honoree as we return to Manhattan for this year’s Grammy Awards.”

Co-host of the Pre-Grammy Gala, Clive Davis, echoed Portnow’s sentiments. “Jay-Z is a quintessential icon and I couldn’t be happier and more excited to share the evening with him,” he said. “What a night this will be!”

Jay-Z’s resume includes his launch of Roc Nation Sports, which boasts a line-up featuring Kevin Durant and Robinson Cano, his Made in America Festival, and recently, being inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

In addition, Hov’s philanthropic work has been highly documented through his Shawn Carter Foundation, which works to further education for those with socio-economic hardships.