*Jennifer Hudson and her fiancé David Otunga have ended their relationship after ten years, and they are not going quietly.

J-Hud, 36, filed a protective order against the former pro wrestler, and judging by the response by Otunga’s attorney, Hudson appears to allege that he was abusive with her and their 8-year-old son, David Daniel Otunga Jr.

“Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” Hudson’s rep tells People.com in a statement.

Via TMZ:

Jennifer Hudson had the cops come to her Chicago-area home Thursday night and throw baby daddy David Otunga out … TMZ has learned. Sources familiar with the case tell TMZ, Hudson went to court Thursday without telling Otunga and got an order of protection, claiming he is a risk to both her and their 8-year-old son, David Jr. The police came, allowed Otunga to pack a bag and ordered him out. Sources tell TMZ the catalyst for the order of protection is turf and custody war. Our sources say the couple has been broken up for several months … after David allegedly found out Hudson was dating someone else. David stayed in the family home — which is owned by Jennifer — partly because he’s been the primary caregiver since she’s on the road a lot. We’re told the couple has been negotiating a custody arrangement for the last few weeks, but the negotiations broke down after both David and Jennifer dug in … each wanting primary physical custody of their son. Our sources say Jennifer demanded that David leave the home, and when it became apparent he wasn’t going to comply she went to court for the order of protection. She’s also filed a petition for full physical custody.

Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo, responded to the allegations in a statement to People.com, saying “Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

Otunga, 37, proposed to Hudson in September 2008 after less than a year of dating. The couple welcomed their only child nearly a year later in August 2009.

Hudson’s lawyer also stated: “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months,” the statement read.

About a month after becoming engaged, Hudson’s mother, Darnell Donerson, and her brother, Jason Hudson, were found fatally shot in a Chicago home. Her 7-year-old nephew, Julian King, was found dead in the backseat of a car. Hudson’s former brother-in-law William Balfour was convicted of the murders in 2012.