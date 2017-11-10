*Veteran manager Benny Medina, best known for steering the career of Jennifer Lopez, has been accused of attempting to rape “Sordid Lives” actor Jason Dottley.

In an interview with The Advocate, Dottley recalls meeting Medina at a bar in LA with fellow actor T. Ashanti Mozelle and going back to his mansion.

While Mozelle was in the pool, Dottley claims that Medina offered to give him a tour of the home that wound up in the bedroom. “We literally got to the door and he grabbed me by the chest of my shirt and threw me onto his bed,” and “stuck his tongue down my mouth.”

Dottley, who was married to “Queer As Folk” writer Del Shores at the time, says he told Medina to stop by referring to his marriage. The more he resisted, the more aggressive Medina became, Dottley said.

“I’m having you,” Medina allegedly demanded as he forced him down. Dottley says “he started to cry and beg Medina to stop. But the mogul allegedly wouldn’t stop and kept repeating, ‘I’m having you! Oh, I will have you…’”

“His forearm was bearing down on my neck so hard that I don’t know how much longer I would have remained conscious,” Dottley says, claiming Medina was pulling at his pants.

Dottley was saved by Mozelle who “burst in the room and screamed something like, ‘Get off him!’. . . Benny Medina got off of me and grabbed me again by the chest of my shirt and threw me at — not to, but at — his bedroom door and all he said was, ‘You two get the f–k out of here.’”

He also alleges that Medina continued tormenting him, texting when he saw him on the street with Shores, “Is that the husband I have to have killed to have you?’” He replied telling Medina he was a “disgusting, horrible person and to not ever text me again.”

As J-Lo’s manager, Medina helped to launch her pop music career in 1999, after which the two worked intensively together building a dominant film, music, fragrance and clothing empire. The pair had a public falling out, and parted ways. They remained in contact with each other, and unofficially reunited during late 2007. As of 2008, Medina reportedly resumed his role as Lopez’s manager and is also a godparent to her twin children.