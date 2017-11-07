*We don’t know what it is exactly that Danielle Young‘s got, but apparently it makes powerful black men want to put their hands on her body without the benefit of even asking, according to the words thathave come out of her mouth.
Here’s the backstory:
A female writer and producer with The Root has accused the Rev. Jesse Jackson and Hollywood director John Singleton of sexual harassment. Danielle Young wrote about the alleged encounters in an essay for The Root website, titled, “Don’t Let the Smile Fool You.