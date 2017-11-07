*Well damn, that didn’t last long at all. It’s all over between Grammy winning singer Jill Scott and Mike Dobson, her husband of only 15 months.

Jilly from Philly filed divorce papers on September 15, citing “irreconcilable differences,” and “inappropriate marital conduct that such further cohabitation would be unsafe and improper.”

Wow! Maybe we’re naive ’cause we’ve never seen or heard of that language in a divorce petition before.

In any event, it was in 2016 that Scott, 45, Dobson, 49, got hitched in a secret ceremony that surprised her fans and supporters.

The grounds for divorce in Scott’s petition – filed in Tennessee, where the two were married – include cruel treatment, infidelity, verbal or physical abuse or sexual impropriety.

But when Dobson, spoke to Bossip about the accusations, he said none of that ever happened. Dude claims he was “blindsided” by the news, even though court documents listed the couple’s separation date as September 5.

“She’s an evil woman,” Dobson told the site. “I’m telling you. It’s like what Jill Scott wants, Jill Scott gets. People are in her ear, and if someone comes in to challenge the dumb s**t, they made me be the bad guy and that got me outta there.”

Dobson also confided that they decided to live separately while they worked on their marriage, agreeing to continue wearing their wedding rings.

“She’s got issues. There’s no men in that family, there’s only women. And when a man comes in, it’s like a challenge,” he continued.

Well this is an interesting item: On the divorce petition, Scott listed her occupation as a writer and PhD student. She categorized Dobson as unemployed. He also told Bossip that by saying he was unemployed, Scott is trying to smear his name. He says the reality is that he’s been employed by the city of Atlanta since 2011.

SCott also asked the court to enforce an existing prenup agreement between the couple.

As you can no doubt tell from the preceding, this is gonna be an ugly battle between Dobson and Scott.

“She likes to emasculate men – that’s her problem,” he said. “I told her, she’s from Philly, but I’m from New York, and if you want to try to disgrace me, try to slander me, I can fight dirty.”

Jill Scott was previously married to Lyzell Williams from 2001-2007. She also shares an eight-year-old son named Jett from her previous relationship with drummer John Roberts. Scott and Dobson have no children together.