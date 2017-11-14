*It appears that Joe Jackson delivered a message to the wrong grandson when he posted a video message offering some advice and well wishes to Michael Jackson’s youngest son, Blanket.

Joe, 89, tweeted a video message Monday in which he tells Blanket to “stay healthy” and “stay off those bikes.” But it was Prince, not Blanket, who recently got into a motorcycle accident that sent him to the hospital.

Mr. Jackson also tells Blanket, “You’re like your father,” and brings up the masks that Michael had all three of his children wear when they were younger and out in public.

“The news people was bothering you so much so he tried to disguise you as much as possible,” he says in the video. “But I want you to stay healthy and stay off those bikes, too.”

Later, he advises Blanket: “Be like me, be tough. Though, be tough in a good way. You’ll live a long time. I love you all. You take care man, be good. I’ll see you next time I come to L.A.”

Watch below: