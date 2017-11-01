*Singing icon Johnny Mathis is about to hit fans with a monstrous 68-disc box set that features 62 of the singer’s albums, plus two never-before-heard LPs and 40 previously unreleased songs, including material recorded with Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, reports Rolling Stone.

“The Voice of Romance: The Columbia Original Album Collection,” due December 8th on Legacy Recordings, features the entirety of Mathis’ recordings for Columbia Records, beginning with his self-titled 1956 debut.

Among the 62 remastered albums – including 25 albums that have never been released on CD in the U.S. – are the unreleased 1981 LP “I Love My Lady,” which Mathis recorded with Chic’s Nile Rodgers and Bernard Edwards, and 1989’s “The Island,” a collaboration with Sergio Mendes.

The box set also features Mathis’ recently released “Johnny Mathis Sings The Great New American Songbook,” featuring covers of songs by Bruno Mars, R. Kelly and more. Additionally, the box set includes two discs containing 40 unreleased recordings.

Mathis posted a video on his official site where he flips through the box set, which comes “housed in a sturdy box with a lift-off lid, with each album packaged in an individual mini-LP replica jacket.”

“Here I am, in all my recorded glory,” Mathis said of “The Voice of Romance.” Each box set also comes with a numbered certificate hand-signed by Mathis.