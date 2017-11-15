*Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” was first marketed by Universal as a horror movie upon its Feb. 24 release. This week, the racially-charged box office smash is being submitted to Golden Globes voters as a comedy – and Peele is not amused.

“Get Out is a documentary,” Peele tweeted on Wednesday morning.

The Hollywood Foreign Press, which presents the Golden Globes annually, agreed to accept the submission of “Get Out” in its comedy/musical category, where it might square off against such potential nominees as “The Big Sick,” “I, Tonya,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Lady Bird” and “The Greatest Showman.” Awards pundits have already pegged it a likely contender regardless of its placement.

Released to theaters in February after a strong showing at Sundance the previous month, “Get Out” was a runaway hit, grossing a massive $33.4 million across its opening weekend en route to a $253.4 million worldwide haul on a miniscule $4.5 million budget. Its financial strides have only helped its cause in the race for awards attention, and, after the Academy invited a record 774 new faces to join its ranks this summer, several invitees told EW the film was high on their list of best picture choices at this early stage of the game.

Nominations for the 75th Golden Globe Awards will be announced Monday, Dec. 11, with the awards telecast to follow on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

Peele spoke to “CBS This Morning” Wednesday about exploring the “deep horror of racism” in “Get Out,” saying, “There are no jokes in the movie.”

