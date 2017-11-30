



*Rapper Joyner Lucas has unveiled his new video for “I’m Not Racist,” and the visual showcases a heated debate about race relations between a White man and a Black man.

In just a few days since its release, it’s already approaching 14 MILLION plays on Facebook alone. Let’s just say that the video, which is very hard to watch, must be seen ALL THE WAY THROUGH to get to the payoff.

As noted by XXLmag, Lucas is known for triggering conversations with his unique videos and his latest is no different.

In the video, the White man — wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat–kicks off the conversation–all in Joyner’s voice–by expressing his grievances with the Black community. His frustrations include paying taxes that go toward government programs that aid minorities, Eminem’s BET freestyle against Trump and White privilege.

Watch the video for “I’m Not Racist” above:

“I’m not racist, I’m just prepared for this type of war,” the White man rhymes. “I heard Eminem’s rap at the awards, who’s he fightin’ for?/Y’all can take that motherfucker too, he ain’t white no more/It’s like you wanna be so famous, you’ll do anything for attention and a little payment/I can’t take you nowhere without people pointin’ fingers/Pants hangin’ off your ass, you ain’t got no home trainin’.”

The Black man takes over the conversation during the second verse — addressing police brutality, cultural appropriation and use of the n-word.

“You wanna copy our slang and everything that we know/Tryna steal Black culture and then make it your own, whoa,” the Black man raps. “Fuck, I’m exhausted, I can’t even drive without the cops tryna start shit/I’m tired of the systematic racism bullshit/All you do is false shit, this the shit that I’m falsed with.”

By the end of the video, the White man takes off his hat and the two men hug it out in the name peace as Lucas rhymes:

“I’m not racist, but there’s two sides to every story and now you know mine/Can’t erase the scars with a bandage/I’m hoping maybe we can come to an understanding/Agreed or disagreed, we could have an understanding.”

Many fans and Twitter users are not buying the optimistic ending — calling it “unrealistic” in today’s society.

“We were all humans until race disconnected us, religion separated us, politics divided us, and wealth classified us,” the video reads at the end.

WATCH it again:

In an interview with CNN, 29-year-old Lucas explained that what makes the video so shocking for many is because it’s not a white supremacist reciting the lyrics, but an “average white man.”

“It was an average white man speaking his mind on how he actually feels about black people,” Lucas said, “and it was an average black guy talking about his interactions with white people. These are suppressed feelings that both parties have but are afraid to express.”

Lucas said he knew the video would spark conversation, but he’s shocked so many people watched it so quickly.

“I’m very shocked at the amount of love that I’m seeing. I’m not seeing as much hatred,” he said. “I’m actually seeing a lot of comments along the lines of ”wow, i never looked at things that way before. I can understand where the white man is coming from. I can understand where the black man is coming from.'”

Adding, “That’s just my way of changing the world one day at a time,” he said.

The Worcester, Mass. artist broke through in 2017 with his 508-507-2209 mixtape. He picked up three 2017 Boston Music Awards, including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year, according to Vanyaland.