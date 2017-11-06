*Kanye West returned to the stage on Saturday (Nov. 4) for his first performance since he was hospitalized nearly one year ago.

The rapper was a surprise guest during Kid Cudi’s concert at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago. West was beaming ear to ear as he performed “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” from his 2016 album, “The Life of Pablo.”

West canceled his Saint Pablo tour in late November 2016 after delivering multiple onstage rants against everyone from Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump to Beyoncé, and Jay-Z.

Days after canceling his tour, the rapper was hospitalized for extreme exhaustion for more than a week at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles. Since then, he has largely remained out of the spotlight aside from an occasional sighting with his wife, Kim Kardashian.

Watch ‘Ye’s return to the stage below: