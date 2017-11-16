*Keegan-Michael Key will have to shell out a hefty sum to his ex-wife every month now that he’s officially a single man.

In March, Cynthia Blaise, 59, requested more spousal support claiming that their breakup left her broke and suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, weight loss, depression, anxiety and hair loss.

According to divorce docs obtained by TMZ, Keegan must pay $34,000 per month in spousal support and he’ll have to kick in an additional 21% of his gross income on anything he earns above $2.153 million a year, but she’s capped out at $700,000 per year, according to TMZ.

Additionally Keegan also paid her $655,000 to even out the division of assets. She also gets to keep a timeshare in Mexico and her Subaru Crosstrek.

The comedian, however, gets to keep his Tesla and several bank accounts.

He’s also about to get another wife.

The actor is engaged to producer Elisa Pugliese, he announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

“She shows me every day that each one of us has the ability to help make the world a better place,” Key, 46, wrote of his new fiancée. “I’m the luckiest man ever. She said yes!”

The comedian filed for divorce from Blaise in December 2015 after 15 years of marriage.