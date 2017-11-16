*”Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore and her hubby, Marc Daly are making moves to have a little Kenya or little Marc. The couple flew to Barbados for fertility treatments.

Kenya was spotted earlier this week entering a building that houses the world-renowned Barbados Fertility Centre. Kenya’s camp confirmed to TMZ that she is indeed undergoing IVF right now.

The TMZ report also says she’s currently there by herself, Marc is set to arrive on Friday. Kenya, 46, made no secret of the fact she wants a baby, and is putting in the time and effort. Supposedly she’ll be in Barbados for at least a couple of weeks as the process can take that long, even if all goes smoothly.

Meanwhile, it’s interesting that no “RHOA” camera crews were in sight. As has been reported, the suits behing the Bravo show are said to be upset with Moore because she hasn’t shared her husband or marriage on the show. However, we hear Kenya wants to discuss her experience during the reunion show taping early next year.

Kenya also headed to the Gram to ask for prayers at this time:



In other family news, Nicki Minaj paid a visit to her brother Jelani Maraj in lockdown. It’s the first time she had seen her older brother, since he was found guilty in his child rape trial.

What makes the visit even more interesting is that she reportedly only went in support of their mother, Carol Maraj. According to sources, Minaj and Jelani have not been close ever since he was first charged with raping his then 11-year-old stepdaughter. Carol had not seen her son since the guilty verdict.

As we reported earlier, Jelani Maraj was found guilty of predatory sexual assault against a child and endangering the welfare of a child. The child was the daughter of Maraj’s then-wife, Jacqueline Robinson. Police say that Maraj’s semen was found on the girl’s pajamas.

Maraj’s defense argued the girl and her mother planted the evidence. Maraj’s lawyer also claimed the mother and daughter tried to extort Minaj and Maraj for $25 million.

Maraj is facing up to 25 years behind bars. He is set to be sentenced on Dec. 14. So far the superstar raptress has not commented on the situation.