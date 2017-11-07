*During Sunday’s premiere of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, the women wasted no time getting down to Kenya Moore’s suspicious marital business.

As previously reported, Kenya and her businessman Marc Daily tied the knot in St. Lucia in front of a very limited number of family and friends.

She only referred to him as “Baby” or “Bae” on Sunday’s episode, much to the annoyance of NeNe Leakes, who asked to see Moore’s marriage license. No one believes (including viewers) that Kenya is a married woman now.

While Kenya refused to allow Bravo’s cameras to film scenes of her and her new man, she did share a few details on the season 10 RHOA premiere.

While chatting with NeNe and Cynthia Bailey, Kenya told the ladies to also refer to her hubby as“baby” to protect his identity. She also shocked them (and viewers) when she revealed that they’re living separately.

Why?

Because Kenya claims “Moore Manor” — the same property she spent a mint on trying to restore — has “ghosts” in it.

“Ghosts have been walking around in there. I want a new life,” said Kenya.”

Kenya further defended her decision to leave behind the 7,200 square-foot home she taunted Sheree Whitfield with on Twitter.

“I believe when you get married you should move into a new home together to build a new life,” said Kenya.

Moore also explained to her co-stars that she “eloped” and therefore “didn’t invite anybody.” NeNe, Cynthia and even Kenya’s father (who also wasn’t invited) were all unimpressed with that choice.

Meanwhile, Kenya says her dad will walk her down the aisle at her upcoming “bigger wedding,” per Bravo.com.