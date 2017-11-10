*Kevin Hart and his ex-wife, Torrei Hart, celebrated their son Hendrix’s 10th birthday with a ninja warrior-themed party at GlowZone LA in the Woodland Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles on November 5.

Us Weekly reports that more than 70 children and their families attended the fun-filled bash, including Kevin.

Since Kevin and Torrei divorced in 2011 after eight years of marriage, they have focused on amicably co-parenting their other two children.

”It’s not always easy,” she told Us. “It takes time and both parties have to be willing and wanting. And here’s the thing: It’s up and down. It’s like any relationship. Some days it’ll be great, and then there will be some days one little thing could trigger it and you gotta just reset. You just have to learn how to deal with it.”

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Woman Who ‘Middle-Fingered’ Trump Fired From Her Job

Kevin and his second wife, Eniko Parrish, are expecting their first child together, a baby boy, in early November. Torrei says she is looking forward to her children having another sibling.

“I have baby fever, but I don’t want any more kids,” she told Us. “I wanna be able to love on this baby just like they’re loving on the baby. With co-parenting, you have to get it right so it’s not a weird thing. I just want peace.”

Meanwhile, Torrei has been dating another man, though she’s keeping his identity a secret, for now.

“I’m having a good time. I’m having fun. I’m living my life,” she told Us. “There is a guy who is special to me. But I’m not going public with anything. I feel like there’s no need to unless I’m married. What’s the point?”

Scroll down to see photos from the party, which was designed by bDASHd and featured face-painting, game rooms and themed desserts.