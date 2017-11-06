*Kevin Hart ran his first ever NYC marathon, and managed to beat the time of an elite former NFL running back in the process.
“Marathon complete. Got my gold medal. It’s an amazing feeling. I can check this goal off my list,” the actor, 38, said in a video posted to Instagram.
Hart finished in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 6 seconds, which was 33 minutes faster than 42-year-old ex-New York Giants star Tiki Barber.
Hart said he “cramped real bad after Mile 20” but immediately set another goal of running more marathons.
Our running team for the day!!!!! Shouts out to @shafferdc @frederickwjr & @blue_benadum ….We would have shouted out @justtrain but he bitched out & quit on us….. “gym morning” my ass man!!!! #HustleHart #RunWithHart #NoQuitinUs #NYCmarathon ….Click the link in my Bio and donate to my amazing cause & help me raise money for our youth!!!!