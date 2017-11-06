*Kevin Hart ran his first ever NYC marathon, and managed to beat the time of an elite former NFL running back in the process.

“Marathon complete. Got my gold medal. It’s an amazing feeling. I can check this goal off my list,” the actor, 38, said in a video posted to Instagram.

Hart finished in 4 hours, 5 minutes, 6 seconds, which was 33 minutes faster than 42-year-old ex-New York Giants star Tiki Barber.

Hart said he “cramped real bad after Mile 20” but immediately set another goal of running more marathons.

