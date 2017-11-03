*Keyshia Cole, Method Man, DVSN, Daniel Caesar and Luke James are set to perform at the Soul Train Awards, to be held Nov. 26 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.

Cole is coming off her newly-released album 11:11 “Reset,” which spawned the singles “You” and “Vault.”

Budding R&B star Caesar is promoting his release “Freudian.” Last month, he further propelled himself into the mainstream after performing with Chance the Rapper on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

As previously reported, Erykah Badu will return to host for the third time, and Toni Braxton will receive the show’s special Legend Award.

The “Soul Train Awards” will air Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.