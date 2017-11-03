*Kim Fields has previously spoken out about her not so stellar experience on RHOA and now she wants you to know that it was even more dramatic off-camera.

In her new memoir, Blessed Life, the actress reveals that she hated being on the Bravo show, saying that the entire experience was “bizarre.”

As reported by RadarOnline, Fields explains that she initially turned down RHOA producers when they offered her a spot on the series, but when her agent set up a phone call with between her and producers anyway, she questioned them about why she was being considered.

“Besides assuring me that I wasn’t being punk’d, they acknowledged being aware the show was out of my wheelhouse,” she wrote. “They had reasons: the cast was routinely shuffled, and they wanted to add a lighter tone, which they saw me providing. One of the company’s top executives called the next day to emphasize their interest. They knew what I stood for, he said. They knew I was not going to engage in the show’s trademark confrontations. They were good with that.”

“I had to admit, after the initial shock, Chris [Morgan, her husband] and I saw more positives than either of us imagined,” she added. They agreed that doing RHOA would be a great move for Fields, but once she filmed with cast members like Phaedra Parks, she quickly realized the show wasn’t what she expected it to be.

“There were highs and lows, a couple of fun moments, moments of feeling unsure of where I was going, but still in control…and I supposed no adventure is complete without a bit of danger,” she wrote, adding, “The truth of the matter was, I wasn’t going to compromise who I am and what I’m about, how I roll nor my safety for the sake of a storyline.”

“I tried to be still but ready for anything on this adventure,” she wrote. “At times, it was hard to see some of the women, grown women, interacting the way they did on and for the show.”