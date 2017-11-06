*Kim Kardashian West is speaking out about the backlash surrounding her Aaliyah Halloween costume, one of several looks aimed at paying homage to her musical inspirations.

The reality star also dressed up as Selena, Madonna and Cher over Halloween weekend, but it was her attempt at late R&B star Aaliyah that sparked controversy online. Kardashian dressed in the singer’s crystal-encrusted bra and leather pants from the “Try Again” music video. Moments after she posted a video of herself posing in the outfit on Twitter, fans took issue with her dressing as a black woman.

One Twitter user wrote, “Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok…”

Kardashian responded to the backlash in an apology on her website behind a paywall.

“Aaliyah was such an amazing singer and she will forever be a music legend. I saw online that some people thought my costume was in poor taste and I am truly sorry if that offended anyone,” the star said, according to Billboard. “When I was creating the costume, I wasn’t dressing up as a race or culture but rather as a woman whom I will always admire. I play every kind of genre of music in my home and I like for my kids to be exposed to many different artists.”

The reality TV star then touched on how her sister Kourtney dressed as legendary black artist Michael Jackson.

“We don’t see color in my home,” she said. “We were paying homage to people and artists we love and respect— it’s that simple!”