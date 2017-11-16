*Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West hosted a huge baby shower for their forthcoming third child, a baby girl due via surrogate.

But the surrogate wasn’t invited. Kim said the her presence would’ve just confused her other two children, North, 4, and Saint, 1.

“I, um, I did not [invite the surrogate],” Kim said on The Real on Thursday. “I did introduce her to my family. I introduced her to my family earlier that day. And, you know, I just thought, I don’t know, it was like a weird decision to have to make. Of course, I would’ve wanted her to be there and be a part of it, but I hadn’t really gone that far in explaining it to my kids yet. So I have to figure that out first before they really see and then if we’re celebrating, you know, her, I just want to celebrate the baby. I think I have to explain it to my kids first and figure out how I’m going to explain it to them.”

“I love her,” she added. “I have the best relationship with my surrogate. She’s so nice. She is the perfect person to do this for my family. She’s great. She’s been amazing.”

“You could do it totally anonymously,” she said. “You could go that route and I just felt like I wanted whoever’s carrying my baby, like what if they weren’t a fan of me or my husband and what if they didn’t want to be carrying our baby? I wanted to give them that choice and be like, proud and on the same page. I wanted a relationship with her.”

Kim said the surrogate was “really excited” when she found out she would be carrying the couple’s baby.

“She was, you know, someone that had watched the show, not like a superfan or anything, that it would have been uncomfortable, but she had seen my struggle and seen how open I was about it. So she was really proud to do it and really excited.

Kim said she decided she wanted a baby shower days before it was held.

“I was in the mindset of, ‘I’m not going to do a baby shower,'” Kim told the ladies of The Real. “And all of a sudden, like five days before the baby shower, I was like, ‘I have to do it.’ Cherry blossoms, it’s what I wanted. We had to rent off these cherry blossoms. They pulled it off in four or five days…and it was so beautiful and it was just a tea for my friends and it was beautiful. I’m so glad that I did it.”

