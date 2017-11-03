*Five-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lalah Hathaway officially releases her highly-anticipated eighth studio album honestly, available online and in stores now.

The new album invites listeners to the join the renowned R&B artist on a personal journey that is intimate, disruptive and most importantly, introspectively honest. Fans who purchase the album online at Target will receive two exclusive tracks and limited-edition signed copies.

“From my day ones to my new ones, I honestly love you – thank you for all your support!” Lalah Hathaway said about the new album. “I can’t wait for you to hear the record.“

OTHER NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED: Tyrese Made to Remove Daughter from Social Media – OJ’s Stinging Caitlyn Jenner Shade [WATCH]

The album follows the songstress’ two hit singles “i can’t wait,” which soared on the Billboard R&B charts, along with its high energy music video that premiered on BET in September, and titular track “honestly,” to the excitement of fans and the validation of notable industry juggernauts including The Internet’s Syd, Terrace Martin, Tiffany Gouché, 9th Wonder, Faith Evans, Raheem Devaughn and more.

Honesty tracklisting includes:

“honestly” “don’t give up” featuring Lecrae “change ya life” “what u need” featuring Tiffany Gouché “call on me” “won’t let it go” “storm” “y o y” “i can’t wait”

To celebrate the release of the new album, Lalah invites fans to experience a fully immersive pop-up art gallery taking place in Venice’s iconic Abbot Kinney district in Los Angeles. Curated by the singer herself, Lalah will present an impactful new art gallery, entitled #RealMusicRebels: The Exhibition, as an intimate journey and ode to her latest project.

For more information, follow Lalah on social media @LalahHathaway.

A full list of tour dates can be found at: lalahhathaway.com/tour.