*Following his collapse at a nightclub in Los Angeles early Sunday, Lamar Odom seems to be on a path toward destruction, yet again.

A source close to Lamar tells PEOPLE, “Lamar is spiraling again. He’s out of control.”

The source continued, “He was better this spring but things got worse over the summer and everyone is worried things are going to get even worse and they’re scared for him.”

As previously reported, TMZ posted video showing three men helping the 38-year-old former NBA player to his feet as others looked on at the popular Bootsy Bellows nightclub.

A rep for Odom told PEOPLE Monday, “Lamar is doing well. He was dehydrated and had been in an intense workout earlier in the day. It was also very hot in the club.”