*LiAngelo Ball, the son of outspoken sideline dad LaVar Ball and younger brother of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball, was one of three UCLA men’s basketball players arrested in China just days before Friday’s season-opening game against Georgia Tech in Shanghai, ESPN reports.

One source said the players — which also included freshmen Cody Riley and Jalen Hill — were arrested on shoplifting charges.

A source tells ESPN the players are not currently with the team.

UCLA released a statement: “We are aware of a situation involving UCLA student-athletes in Hangzhou, China. The University is cooperating fully with local authorities on this matter, and we have no further comment at this time.”

More details below via ESPN.com:

One source told ESPN that nearly 20 police officers came into the Hyatt Hangzhou at approximately 8 a.m. local time Tuesday and spoke to multiple players from both Georgia Tech and UCLA. The players, according to the source, were kept in a room for hours and not allowed to speak to any of the coaches.

“They weren’t messing around,” the source told ESPN. “The kids were scared.”

The Georgia Tech players were allowed to leave the room hours later, and the UCLA players were seen getting into a police vehicle around 1 p.m. local time, according to the source.

Georgia Tech released a statement to ESPN Tuesday, saying that three of their players were questioned by local authorities at their hotel.

“During the questioning, it was determined that Georgia Tech student-athletes were not involved in the activities being investigated,” Georgia Tech said in the statement. “They have resumed their scheduled activities in advance of Saturday’s season opener versus UCLA in Shanghai.”